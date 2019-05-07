Increase in number of students scoring A plus

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even though the district saw a drop in the pass percentage, there has been an increase in the number of students scoring A+. Around 2,887 students scored A+ in all the subjects. Of these, the majority are girls. Around 2,107 girls scored A+ in all the subjects compared to 780 boys. Around 108 students in the SC/ST category too scored full A+.

Last year only 2,721 students scored full A+ in the district. In terms of the number of students who scored full A+, the district stands seventh in the state. Aluva sub-district trounced other sub-districts in the district with the highest haul of full A+s. Around 1,186 students from schools in Aluva scored full A+.

Govt Schools

which showcased 100 per cent results in the district

Perumbavoor Govt HSS for Girls

Kadayiruppu Govt HSS

Ernakulam Govt GIrls HSS

Govt HSS, Puthenthodu

Govt HSS Chovara

Govt Model HSS Cheruvattoor

Govt HSS Muppathadam

Aided schools

(100 per cent pass)

Udayamperoor SNDP HSS

St Augustine’s Girls HSS

KPMVHSS, Poothotta

Okkal SNHSS

Ernakulam St Teresa’s Convent Girls’ HSS

Palluruthy Our Lady’s CGHSS

Kothamangalam Mar Basil HSS