Increase in number of students scoring A plus

KOCHI: Even though the district saw a drop in the pass percentage, there has been an increase in the number of students scoring A+. Around 2,887 students scored A+ in all the subjects. Of these, the majority are girls. Around 2,107 girls scored A+ in all the subjects compared to 780 boys. Around 108 students in the SC/ST category too scored full A+.
Last year only 2,721 students scored full A+ in the district. In terms of the number of students who scored full A+, the district stands seventh in the state. Aluva sub-district trounced other sub-districts in the district with the highest haul of full A+s. Around 1,186 students from schools in Aluva scored full A+.
Govt Schools
which showcased 100 per cent results in the district
Perumbavoor Govt HSS for Girls
Kadayiruppu Govt HSS
Ernakulam Govt GIrls HSS
Govt HSS, Puthenthodu
Govt HSS Chovara
Govt Model HSS Cheruvattoor
Govt HSS Muppathadam
Aided schools
(100 per cent pass)
Udayamperoor SNDP HSS
St Augustine’s Girls HSS
KPMVHSS, Poothotta
Okkal SNHSS
Ernakulam St Teresa’s Convent Girls’ HSS
Palluruthy Our Lady’s CGHSS
Kothamangalam Mar Basil HSS