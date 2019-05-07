Home Cities Kochi

Increase in number of students scoring A plus

Even though the district saw a drop in the pass percentage, there has been an increase in the number of students scoring A+.

Published: 07th May 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

CBSE Result, Students, Exam Result

Students celebrate after the declaration of CBSE class 10 results. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Even though the district saw a drop in the pass percentage, there has been an increase in the number of students scoring A+. Around 2,887 students scored A+ in all the subjects. Of these, the majority are girls. Around 2,107 girls scored A+ in all the subjects compared to 780 boys. Around 108 students in the SC/ST category too scored full A+. 

Last year only 2,721 students scored full A+ in the district. In terms of the number of students who scored full A+, the district stands seventh in the state. Aluva sub-district trounced other sub-districts in the district with the highest haul of full A+s. Around 1,186 students from schools in Aluva scored full A+. 

Govt Schools 
which showcased 100 per cent results in the district
Perumbavoor Govt HSS for Girls 
Kadayiruppu Govt HSS
Ernakulam Govt GIrls HSS
Govt HSS, Puthenthodu
Govt HSS Chovara
Govt Model HSS Cheruvattoor
Govt HSS Muppathadam
Aided schools 
(100 per cent pass) 
Udayamperoor SNDP HSS
St Augustine’s Girls HSS
KPMVHSS, Poothotta
Okkal SNHSS
Ernakulam St Teresa’s Convent Girls’ HSS
Palluruthy Our Lady’s CGHSS
Kothamangalam Mar Basil HSS

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
10th results board exams

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp