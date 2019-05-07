Home Cities Kochi

Kalamassery railway station stuck in past

 The Kalamassery railway station wears a lost look due to the lack of passenger traffic.

Published: 07th May 2019 10:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Kalamassery railway station  A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kalamassery railway station wears a lost look due to the lack of passenger traffic. However, the railway station, which is the nearest to the Government Medical College and the Cochin Cancer Centre, has a lot of potential for revenue generation if developed and trains are allowed stops. 

According to the local residents, at present, people coming in from the Thrissur side who want to seek treatment at the medical college have to either come by buses, private or rented vehicles. "All this can be avoided if some passenger trains stop at the station. Instead of going all the way to Ernakulam North station and coming back, passengers can save a lot of time by alighting at Kalamassery," said Ayyappan, a local resident.  

Another factor which plays in its favour is the Metro station just a kilometre away. "The station lacks many basic facilities. It is being alleged the water taps at the station ran dry recently due to non-payment of dues," said a resident. There is also the problem of lack of means to reach the platform one of the station. "There is no foot-over bridge and this forces people to cross the tracks to come over to either side," said the station manager. 

According to him, since the number of passengers arriving at the station is less, there is nobody to file complaints regarding such matters. "If we get some trains to stop here, the station too will generate revenue," he said. According to residents, if trains like Guruvayur-Ernakulam passenger train are allotted a stop here, it will be very helpful for them, especially for students and office goers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp