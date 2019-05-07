Home Cities Kochi

Music streaming app ‘Wynk Tube’ introduced 

 Bharti Airtel has just launched a new music streaming app - Wynk Tube.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Bharti Airtel has just launched a new music streaming app - Wynk Tube. The app aims to simplify the digital entertainment experience for hundreds of millions of smartphones users, particularly in Tier 2 and 3 towns and villages. Smartphone customers in these markets have a strong affinity for streaming videos of their favourite music tracks and want the convenience of being able to listen and watch their favourite tracks. 

Wynk Tube, which is an extension of Wynk Music, allows users to stream audio and video of popular tracks within the same interface. Users can instantly switch between audio and video mode of their favourite tracks with a single touch. The app is currently available for Android smartphones.    

 Wynk Tube has been built as an extremely light app (only 5MB) that will operate seamlessly on even basic smartphones, including Android Go variants. The app will be available to users in 12 Indian regional languages (including Kannada, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Bhojpuri) besides English and Hindi and enables a highly personalized experience. Wynk Tube also features deep voice enabled search to help users discover their favourite music.    

Sameer Batra, CEO – Content & Apps, Bharti Airtel said: “Wynk Tube has been built for India 2.0, keeping in mind the digital entertainment needs of hundreds of millions smartphone users in non-metros and small towns. An integrated audio-video music experience delivered in a simple yet intuitive vernacular interface makes Wynk Tube a unique and powerful proposition.

Wynk Music gave shape to our journey to the first 100 million users.Regional content and personalization through AI, big data will continue to be a big agenda for us and we hope to build Wynk Tube into one of the most popular music platforms.”                

