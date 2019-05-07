Home Cities Kochi

‘Only three trees will be chopped down at Santhivanam’

He said the design of the tower has been changed to ensure protection of Santhivanam.

Published: 07th May 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Under pressure from the green activists to avoid damaging Santhivanam, a sacred grove at Vazhikkulangara in Kottuvally Panchayat near North Paravur, District Collector K Mohammad Y Safirulla said that only 3 trees will be cut down to install the 110 KV power transmission tower. 

“The Cherai - Vypeen power transmission project is being implemented to ensure quality power to around 40,000 consumers in Cherai. The project will be implemented without damaging the environment,” the Collector said during a press conference here on Monday.

He said the design of the tower has been changed to ensure protection of Santhivanam. As per the previous design, 48 trees needed to be chopped down. After discussions, the KSEB has agreed to increase the height of the tower. Now, we need to cut down only one anjili (Artocarpus hirsutus) tree and two arecanut trees, the Collector said.

According to him, the KSEB will extend the length of the bottom cross arm of the power transmission tower on the Santhivanam premises from 19.4 m to 22.4 m. The length of the bottom cross arm of the tower on the western side will be increased to 24.6 m from 21.4 m. This will increase the height of the tower and only the branches of trees with a height of more than 13.5 m will be cut down.

Accordingly, the branches of two Anjili trees, one pine and two other trees will be trimmed, the Collector said.The trees will be cut down according to the guidelines of the Social Forestry Department. “As many as 10 trees will be planted while cutting down a tree,” he added.The KSEB, in a press release, said it has decided to increase the height of the tower by 3m to avoid destruction of Santhivanam. 

Decision imposed on us, says Meena Menon
Kochi: Rejecting the decision of the District Collector to allow construction of the KSEB 110 KV tower on the Santhivanam, Meena Menon, the owner of the property, said the agitation against destruction of the sacred grove will continue. “Before the discussion started, the KSEB had issued a note announcing the decision to restart the construction of the tower from Tuesday, according to the conditions laid down by the Collector. The discussion was unilateral. They did not have any answer to my questions regarding diversion of the power line through the Santhivanaml,” she said in a Facebook live post.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Santhivanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp