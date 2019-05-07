Home Cities Kochi

Opposition demands special council meet regarding rampant corruption 

Opposition leader K J Antony and LDF parliamentary party secretary V P Chandran submitted a request letter to the Mayor seeking to convene the meeting.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Alleging that lackadaisical attitude of officials and corruption among various departments within the Corporation has resulted in serious lapses in tax collection, the opposition of the Kochi Corporation has demanded to hold a special council meeting to discuss the issue.

Opposition leader K J Antony and LDF parliamentary party secretary V P Chandran submitted a request letter to the Mayor seeking to convene the meeting. According to them, as per the Municipal Act, a special council should be convened to discuss the differences mentioned in the Audit Report. “However, no such meeting was held in the recent years in the Kochi Corporation. 

This is why similar flaws continue to recur in every annual audit report. If the Mayor fails to call the special council meet, the LDF will address this issue before the public. We will also organise a symbolic council meeting in public to discuss the report,” they said.

Will convene the meeting soon: Mayor
Kochi: Regarding the demand of the opposition to convene a special council meeting, Mayor Soumini Jain said she had already issued a letter to the corporation secretary to look into the matter. She said the newly appointed secretary needed time to study the remarks, made by the auditors in the report.  “The various department heads of the corporation should come up with explanations on the remarks made in the report. There will be some expenditures which are not on the agenda, but still, are necessities.

Hence, they should list all such expenses and come up with a satisfactory report at the special council meeting,” she said. The Mayor said that the corporation secretary required time to study the report, as the remarks made in the report was not during his tenure. “I have already sent the letter submitted by the opposition to the secretary. The date of the council meeting will be finalised soon,” she added.

