Home Cities Kochi

Reclamation of paddy fields at Choornikkara and Kunnathunad sparks row

According to green activists, a real estate company had purchased the land from local farmers around two decades ago.

Published: 07th May 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

CPI workers installing a flex board protesting the reclamation of 15 acres of paddy field at Manakkakadavu, in Kunnathunadu village, violating the Kerala Paddy and Wetland Conservation Act on Monday. According to the local CPI leaders, the land has been reclaimed without the knowledge of the Revenue minister, who is a CPI representative | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The attempt to regularise the reclamation of paddy fields at Manakkakadavu in Kunnathunadu village and Muttom in Choornikkara panchayat has sparked controversy prompting the government to launch an investigation. While the government has ordered a vigilance probe into the reclamation of 25 cents of paddy field abetting the National Highway at Muttom, the Revenue minister has sought details on the Manakkakadavu incident.

According to Congress leader and former minister K Babu, a real estate company has acquired 14.57 acres of paddy field at Manakkakadavu, on the banks of river Kadambrayar and have reclaimed the land. Though the land was reclaimed years ago, a government order was recently issued regularising the conversion of the land. “The Chief Minister’s office has played a role in the regularisation of the reclaimed land, which is illegal. Now, the authorities are trying to cancel the order. We demand a judicial inquiry into the incident,” said K Babu.

“I had 56 cents of paddy field here. I sold it to Synthite company 15 years ago at `5,000 per cent. Later, a real estate company purchased the land and reclaimed it,” said CPI Pallikkara branch secretary V T Pappachan. “We will launch an agitation against the conversion of land,” said CPI Kunnathunadu constituency secretary M P Joseph.

According to green activists, a real estate company had purchased the land from local farmers around two decades ago. The land was reclaimed after 2010, which sparked protests then. Later, Muvattupuzha RDO submitted a report to the District Collector in 2017, recommending restoration of the paddy field by removing earth dumped on it.

Based on the RDO’s recommendation, the Collector had issued an order directing the owner to restore the paddy field. The new order giving approval to land conversion has been issued by cancelling the Collector’s order. Meanwhile, leaders of the CPI, who hold the Revenue portfolio, claimed the order was issued without the knowledge of Revenue minister E Chandrasekharan. 

Parties demand judicial inquiry
On Monday, CPI leaders erected a flex board on the disputed property demanding an inquiry into the incident. Congress Kunnathunadu constituency committee too had taken out a march on Monday demanding a judicial inquiry. UDF convenor Benny Behanan inaugurated the march. MLAs V P Sajeendran, P T Thomas, Eldhos Kunnappaly, Roji M John, former minister K Babu and DCC president T J Vinod participated.  Meanwhile, Youth Congress Choornikkara constituency committee gheraoed the Aluva tehsildar demanding a judicial inquiry into the disputed land. According to Youth Congress leader Mohammed Shafiq, fake documents were created to regularise the land reclamation. The owners had produced a fake order claiming that Land Revenue Commissioner had approved the reclamation. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
paddy fields Manakkakadavu Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp