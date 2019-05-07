She plants charity through her venture

Swathi E By

KOCHI: The moment you step into Suma Sooraj’s ‘Zumo Indoor Creations’ shop, you feel a sense of calm. A wide expanse of indoor plant varieties, placed and decorated in various shapes and sizes greets your green-starved eyes. The 53-year-old explains there is a higher purpose to her initiative, which started five months ago. “My mother died after she suffered from a stroke. My father was a dementia patient and I took care of him, till the day he passed away.

We were financially secure which is why we could afford good treatment for my parents. However, this is when I realised there were many who could not afford the medical expenses for such treatments. I decided that when I start Zumo Indoor Creations, it would help me financially support the ailing,” she said. She says the contentment in seeing the happy faces of the patients, brings her such joy.

The home-maker turned entrepreneur also wanted to introduce the store in Kaloor, which has a dearth of trees and provide a sort of green-lung for the city. She remembers the time when the Kochi metro construction was taking place and how she and many others were affected by the pollution caused due to the construction.

“This is when I started introducing more indoor plants inside my house as they are useful in improving the air supply and also function as pollutant absorbers,” she said.

The plants are potted in reusable waste products like beer bottles, bamboo carved holders, ceramic vessels and teacups lending it an elegant look. Suma personally handpicks the plants from Mannuthy and Muvattupuzha. She also ensures the plants are not treated to any insecticides. Her collection mainly includes areca palms, money plants, lucky bamboos, cactus and zinnias. Suma has already helped quite a few people with the money she receives from selling the plants.

Mostly, she is alerted of the patients who need the money, through medical stores and pharmacists. “Pharmacists generally know such patients. My friends and relatives also help me in gather contacts of the deserving. I also help students who do not have the means to pay the school or bus fees,” she said.