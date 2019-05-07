Home Cities Kochi

She plants charity through her venture

Suma Sooraj’s ‘Zumo Indoor Creations’ is providing financial  support to the poor and ailing patients in the city

Published: 07th May 2019 10:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Swathi E
Express News Service

KOCHI: The moment you step into Suma Sooraj’s ‘Zumo Indoor Creations’ shop, you feel a sense of calm. A wide expanse of indoor plant varieties, placed and decorated in various shapes and sizes greets your green-starved eyes. The 53-year-old explains there is a higher purpose to her initiative, which started five months ago.  “My mother died after she suffered from a stroke. My father was a dementia patient and I took care of him, till the day he passed away.

The indoor plants at 
‘Zumo Indoor Creations’

We were financially secure which is why we could afford good treatment for my parents. However, this is when I realised there were many who could not afford the medical expenses for such treatments. I decided that when I start Zumo Indoor Creations, it would help me financially support the ailing,” she said.  She says the contentment in seeing the happy faces of the patients, brings her such joy. 

The home-maker turned entrepreneur also wanted to introduce the store in Kaloor, which has a dearth of trees and provide a sort of green-lung for the city. She remembers the time when the Kochi metro construction was taking place and how she and many others were affected by the pollution caused due to the construction.

“This is when I started introducing more indoor plants inside my house as they are useful in improving the air supply and also function as pollutant absorbers,” she said.

The plants are potted in reusable waste products like beer bottles, bamboo carved holders, ceramic vessels and teacups lending it an elegant look. Suma personally handpicks the plants from Mannuthy and Muvattupuzha. She also ensures the plants are not treated to any insecticides. Her collection mainly includes areca palms, money plants, lucky bamboos, cactus and zinnias. Suma has already helped quite a few people with the money she receives from selling the plants. 

Mostly, she is alerted of the patients who need the money, through medical stores and pharmacists. “Pharmacists generally know such patients. My friends and relatives also help me in gather contacts of the deserving. I also help students who do not have the means to pay the school or bus fees,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp