State’s first civil engineering magazine launched

KOCHI: District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla has called for the need to bridge the yawning gap between the industrial sector and the academia so that fresh engineering graduates who step out into the job market won’t be found wanting in technical expertise. He was speaking during the launch of the state’s first Civil Engineering magazine ‘Construction Philosophy’ on Tuesday.

“The magazine, I hope, would introduce and educate the ever changing trends in the construction sector across the globe to the academia,” said Safirulla, who was the chief guest of the event held at Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology.

The magazine was launched jointly by P G Venkataram, chief of L&T Infra Engineering Ltd and Ravi Jacob, president of Credai-Kochi. The website of ‘Construction Philosphy’ was launched by Kuncheria P Isaac, Vice-Chancellor of Hindustan Institute of Science and Technology.

P Jagannathan, Head of HR, National Apprentice Promotion Scheme, Rev Fr Mathew Vattathara, RSET director, CKS Panicker, chairman of Builders Association of India, Unnikrishnan S., senior vice-president of Sobha Ltd., Ganesh Krishna Iyer, Head of Department of Bridges and Metros, L&T Infrastructure Engineering Ltd were among the dignitaries who were present on the occasion.‘Construction Philosophy’ is being published by Redine, run by managing director Nebu Abraham and director Divya Divakar.