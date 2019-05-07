Surge in gold sales on Akshaya Tritiya

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi, on Akshaya Tritiya, witnessed a surge in gold sales at popular jewellery showrooms. Akshaya Tritiya, one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu religion, is when people buy gold wishing for prosperity in their life. Stores also lured in customers by giving huge discounts and reducing making charges. "There is always traffic on Akshaya Tritiya. It has been the same this year too.

Being a weekday, we opened our store before the regular time. Since then, we have been witnessing a huge rush of customers. The elevating price in gold has not reduced the flow of customers today to the store," said Sathian M G, general manager of Bhima Jewellers. "As today is an auspicious day to buy gold, people take an extra interest in buying even for a small amount.

We find a 20 per cent rise in sales on Akshaya Tritiya compared to the previous years," said Shamir A K, manager of Joy Alukkas, Marine Drive branch.The smaller stores, however, did not see any substantial increase in sales during the day. "Sales has not touched the expectations of the day.

It is not just gold, all kinds of trades are facing a dry period. It was middle-class people who had a tendency to buy gold on such special days. But the present financial frigidity has affected the whole society," said S S Pai, owner of A Geeri Pai Jewelers.

Locals also found their time to shop for gold between the heavy rush. Santosh, a resident of Kochi, says it is the speciality of the day that made him buy some gold. "I knew there would be heavy rush today, so we selected the piece we wanted to buy yesterday itself, paid some advance and then came today to collect it. Thus, we managed to avoid the crowd and got the gold on the significant day itself," he said. (With inputs from Sonal Chacko, Aakash Hari and Rajat Sebastian)