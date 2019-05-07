Home Cities Kochi

Surge in gold sales on Akshaya Tritiya

Kochi, on Akshaya Tritiya, witnessed a surge in gold sales at popular jewellery showrooms.

Published: 07th May 2019 10:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

Jewellery shops in Kochi witnessed brisk business on Tuesday with many deciding to buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya  A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi, on Akshaya Tritiya, witnessed a surge in gold sales at popular jewellery showrooms. Akshaya Tritiya, one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu religion, is when people buy gold wishing for prosperity in their life. Stores also lured in customers by giving huge discounts and reducing making charges. "There is always traffic on Akshaya Tritiya. It has been the same this year too.

Being a weekday, we opened our store before the regular time. Since then, we have been witnessing a huge rush of customers. The elevating price in gold has not reduced the flow of customers today to the store," said Sathian M G, general manager of Bhima Jewellers. "As today is an auspicious day to buy gold, people take an extra interest in buying even for a small amount.

We find a 20 per cent rise in sales on Akshaya Tritiya compared to the previous years," said Shamir A K, manager of Joy Alukkas, Marine Drive branch.The smaller stores, however, did not see any substantial increase in sales during the day. "Sales has not touched the expectations of the day. 

It is not just gold, all kinds of trades are facing a dry period. It was middle-class people who had a tendency to buy gold on such special days. But the present financial frigidity has affected the whole society," said S S Pai, owner of A Geeri Pai Jewelers.

Locals also found their time to shop for gold between the heavy rush. Santosh, a resident of Kochi, says it is the speciality of the day that made him buy some gold. "I knew there would be heavy rush today, so we selected the piece we wanted to buy yesterday itself, paid some advance and then came today to collect it. Thus, we managed to avoid the crowd and got the gold on the significant day itself," he said.  (With inputs from Sonal Chacko, Aakash Hari and Rajat Sebastian)

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp