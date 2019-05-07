Teaching a thing or two about art of puppetry

By Express News Service

KOCHI: What does Howdy Doody, Bert and Ernie, Pinochio, and Kermit the Frog have in common? Sure, they enthralled and tickled audiences, old and young alike and were conceived before the 20th century. Albeit, they were also puppets. The art of making puppets, called puppetry, is rather a powerful one. Manipulating inanimate objects to our will yields a certain ability.

Bringing this art down to mortals is Preeti Golacha. Hyderabad-based Preeti who will be conducting an introductory workshop on puppet making at the Arthouse 18 in Kochi on May 19 and May 20 from 10 am to 5 pm, organised by one of Arthouse 18’s founder, Deepthi Gopurathinkal.The workshop will delve into the nuances of puppet manipulation and primary performative aspects of puppet-theatre showcasing the body and voice. “A story will be created using the puppet.

Participants will work in groups,” says Preeti. Formerly a theatre artist, Preeti completed a Foundation Course for Puppeteers organised and certified by the Union internationale de la Marionnette (UNIMA, India). She has worked in diverse workspaces as an actor, teacher, puppeteer and in direction, production, art and management departments in several projects.

The reason why she chose puppetry? “I wasn’t really happy with the skill set in terms of my performance. And so, I went ahead to study shadow puppetry and physical theatre. There is a certain interplay between what is animated, which is the puppeteer, and what is inanimated which comes to life on screen,” she says. The more she experiments, the more reasons she has for performing the art, she says.

Four types of puppetry will be introduced at the workshop. Pattachitra, originating from Odisha-West Bengal is story-telling via scrolls or boxes. “Patta is story and chitra is picture. Then we have glove puppetry wherein you wear the puppet like a glove and manipulate the glove with hand movements. Newspaper Bunraku is a Japanese form.

The style is inspirational as the original art form is rather complex. The last is shadow puppetry where a story or scene is created using shadows,” Preeti explains.Most materials can be obtained from home. Preeti works with recyclable materials such as newspapers, old cloths, and cardboard boxes. Open to participants above the age of nine, entry fee is Rs 500, with limited seats. For more information, contact 9645040646.