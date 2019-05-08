‘Chorinoru Koottaan’ programme scripts success in organic farming

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With people becoming more and more health conscious, the demand for organic vegetables is also increasing. The surge in demand has seen many outlets starting to set vegetables which they claim as organic. To ensure authenticity and to cultivate genuine products, various agricultural societies have launched programmes to promote organic farming. The Chorinoru Koottaan (A curry for a meal) programme launched by the Thuruthikkara Agro Service Society was such an initiative to strengthen traditional farming techniques and to popularise organic farming.

The programme according to the organisers, is a success and now they are planning to spread it to a wider area in the panchayat. The society was formed in 2015 with an aim to create a pesticide-free panchayat. “At present, organic farming is being carried out in 1.25 acres by the society. In addition to this, vegetable gardens were set up in 20 households. Those who are interested in setting up a kitchen/vegetable garden on their premises can approach the society. We will help them make the kitchen garden ready, totally free of cost. All that the family members will have to do is to properly take care of the saplings. The members of the society will also give guidance to them on the preparation of organic manure and pesticides,” said Panikkaruvettil Arjunankutty who coordinates the activities of the society.

The society will also help the farmers in fetching a good price for their produce in the market. “The society will set up stalls during Vishu, Onam and other festive seasons through which the farmers can sell their produce. It is also organising classes for the farmers to clear their doubts on the maintenance of kitchen gardens and farms.

Arjunankutty has also set up a vegetable farm in the 20 cents owned by him. He has set up a bitter gourd farm using organic manure and organic pesticides. “When we avoid chemicals/pesticides and switch completely to organic way, top priority should be given for nurturing the plants. We can even catch many pests and destroy it manually,” he added.

He said those who say organic pesticides are not effective do not know how to use it properly. “The mixture of organic pest controllers should be mixed at the time of spraying it on the plants. By keeping them for a long time after mixing ingredients will not help. Instead of using organic pesticides once, it should be sprinkled or sprayed twice or thrice. Most of the natural pesticides can be prepared by the farmers,” he added.Meanwhile, the harvest festival of seven areas in the panchayat was held the other day.

