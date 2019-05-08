Home Cities Kochi

Drug abuse among women escalating in Kerala

The grievous side came to light with the arrests of two youths with 90 nitrazepam tablets, a hypnotic drug prescribed for relief from anxiety and insomnia, from Aluva Bank Junction last week.

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi’s dark side of drug peddling and increasing abuse are a hot topic of discussion. Now, the drug menace has acquired another dimension since drug abuse among young girls to homemakers is going high. They are the major customers of the drug peddlers who were caught by the authorities recently, according to the officers.

Sivaprasad aka Chamundi, 20, and Manwin aka Rambo, 22, both hailing from Aluva, who were allegedly active in the drug trade for long and were under the surveillance of the Aluva Range Excise team, were arrested following a tip-off. They were picked up while waiting for potential clients. The duo had a dedicated clientele ranging from college students to housewives since they delivered it at points of their clients’ convenience, according to the Excise officers.

Excise officials attributed the growing drug culture in the city the number of women abusers is also increasing. “There is no gender difference in drug abuse. Mainly, male friends hook up females to drug abuse. After using it twice or thrice they will become addicts,” said Excise Ernakulam Division Assistant Commissioner T A Ashok Kumar.

According to the Assistant Commissioner, the attitude of the society has changed a lot. “Currently, liquor is not an option for the youth. They take synthetic drugs for a high,” he said.  

“Growing drug abuse on campuses is directly related to the party culture and less restrictions on the youth. Most of the female abusers say they got hooked on drugs by their friends,” said an officer.

