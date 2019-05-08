ICSE: Nimitha gets a ‘top’ surprise from her parents

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It was all hush-hush at Nimitha Jose Edassery’s house, who came second at the national level in the ICSE exam results announced on Tuesday. A student of St Patrick’s Academy, Angamaly, a huge surprise had been planned for Nimitha, who was only aware that she had scored really good marks but didn’t have the slightest clue of her big achievement.

“My parents didn’t give me an inkling of the fact that I had come second in the country! This is the best surprise of my life,” said Nimitha. Her parents kept mum about her achievement and even stalled media from contacting her so that they could convey the news in person. “I was surprised to see my parents at the hostel and feared worse. But their smiling faces reassured me and after they broke the news, my happiness knew no bounds,” she added.

According to Nimitha, a systematic manner of study helped her achieve the rank. “I had drawn up a timetable and tried to solve maximum number of previous years’ question papers. I dedicated three to four hours daily for studying,” she said. However, she never studied continuously. “Only when I thought my mind was alert and ready for a dose of reading or problem-solving, did I study,” said Nimitha, the youngest of three siblings. “One sister is a doctor and the other is pursuing fashion designing,” she added.

The student who loves chemistry, mathematics and computer science, will be opting for PCM (Physics,Chemistry and Mathematics) with computer science as her stream for standard XI. “My dream is to become a chemical engineer and for that, I will have to try and crack IIT entrance exams,” said Nimitha, who is gearing to achieve her aim by attending coaching classes.