Kochi hosting conference of Customs heads

Published: 08th May 2019 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 05:41 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The heads of Customs formations in Asia Pacific Region of World Customs Organisation (WCO) arrived in Kochi as part of 20th Conference of Regional Heads of Customs Administration on Tuesday.

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) is hosting this edition of the conference. WCO Secretary General Kunio Mikuriya, Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan and CBIC Chairman Pranab Kumar Das will take part in the three-day conference. There will be sessions on trade facilitation, Customs as the facilitator of e-Commerce, Security and Enforcement, Compliance Management and Adoption of AEO.

WCO is the international Customs body consisting of 183 member countries. WCO aims to promote security and facilitation of international trade, including simplification and harmonisation of Customs procedures.

WCO also plays a crucial role in capacity building in the member Customs administration. India is the current Vice Chair of WCO. The meet will discuss the latest developments and challenges faced by the Customs agencies across the Asia-Pacific region.

The meeting is expected to enhance ties with other member countries in conducting joint operations to curtail smuggling activities.  The first day of the conference was observed as trade day. Kunio Mikuriya will officially inaugurate the conference on Wednesday.

