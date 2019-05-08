Paddy field row: Land Revenue Commissionerate launches probe

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Land Revenue Commissionerate (LRC) has launched a probe into the alleged reclamation of paddy fields at Choornikkara. The special investigation team of the Commisionerate, on Tuesday, inspected the documents related to the land at Fort Kochi Revenue Divisional Office. The police and Vigilance have also launched an inquiry into the issue.

As per allegations, the 25 cents of paddy field, notified as a wetland, was filled in by a private party. The fields are located in Ward 14 of Choornikkara panchayat. The private party has also constructed some godowns on the reclaimed land. It’s been alleged that fake documents under the names of Land Revenue Commissioner and RTO were made so as to regularise the ownership of the land, which is worth crores of rupees. The irregularities were traced out by Choornikkara village officer. Following the incident, LRC filed a complaint with Museum Police Station. The government has ordered a vigilance probe into the incident and has instructed LRC to inspect all the orders issued by it in past few years. Based on a preliminary inquiry, it was found that Fort Kochi RDO had only issued a number on the application submitted by the land owner.

“We have found out that documents were forged. An inquiry is on,” said Land Revenue Commissioner U V Jose.

Meanwhile, Choornikkara constituency’s Congress committee, on Tuesday, organised a protest march to the reclaimed land. Anwar Sadath MLA inaugurated the march. “A mere vigilance probe will not suffice in nabbing the real culprits behind the whole scam. We demand a judicial inquiry into the deal,” said DCC vice president Mohammed Shiyaz.