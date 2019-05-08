VACB launches preliminary inquiry into graft in Palarivattom Flyover construction

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Tuesday launched a preliminary inquiry into the alleged corruption in the construction of Palarivattom Flyover. As part of the inquiry, a team from the Ernakulam unit of VACB inspected the flyover on Tuesday evening.

The flyover has been closed for the past one week for repair. Recently, the state government had directed the VACB Ernakulam unit to conduct a preliminary inquiry to check whether any corruption has taken place.

“The government order in this regard was received on Monday. Our team visited the bridge to ascertain the damages on the bridge. We will also seek expert opinion into the quality of the material used and the construction activities carried out,” an officer said. The FIR would be registered based on the preliminary inquiry, the officer said.

“We would record the statement of the contractor, officials with PWD, RBDCK and KITCO. Documents related to allotting the tender and expenses will be collected. Only if we find any manipulations, would we recommend the government to register an FIR and carry out a detailed investigation,” the officer said. The preliminary enquiry is expected to be completed in a month.

Wide cracks on various parts of the bridge forced authorities to close it for 30 days initially. An expert team from IIT-Madras recommended the government the close the bridge for three months and carry out the second phase of work after the monsoon.

Last week, PWD Minister G Sudhakaran blamed KITCO for not paying sufficient attention while the construction took place. The cracks were detected by a team from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways after an inspection in October 2018.