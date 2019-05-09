Home Cities Kochi

2020 deadline  to decongest busy National Highway-66 in sights

Construction of 196 piles required for the flyover has been completed; 3-tier monitoring system will be used to ensure quality

Published: 09th May 2019 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

By Shibu BS
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Plan-A to decongest the busy National Highway -66 at Kundannoor junction is inching close to 60 per cent of its execution as the officers of Kerala Roads and Bridges Development Corporation (RBDCK) and PWD (NH Wing) are hopeful of completing the flyover work within the stipulated deadline. According to the officers concerned, 58 per cent of the work of Kundannoor flyover is already completed and they are hopeful of meeting the March 31, 2020, deadline.

The officers said in the wake of recent allegations against the quality of work of the Palarivattom flyover, a three-tier monitoring system will be used for ensuring the quality of Kundannoor flyover. The RBDCK was the implementing agency of Palarivattom Flyover as well.

According to an engineer associated with the work, the 196 piles required for the Kundannoor Flyover are already completed. There are a total of 30 pile caps required out of which 25 are already constructed. The total number of piers are 32 out of which 25 are completed.

50 girders out of the total 120 are already cast. There are 15 pier caps required, out of which, 11 are already completed. “The work of pier cap on Aroor side is progressing. Altogether, 58 per cent of the work is completed. The first and second-tier monitoring system is already scrutinising the quality aspects of the work,” said the officer. The work is being executed by Mary Matha Constructions.

The busy Kundannoor Junction is an intersection point of NH 66, NH 966 B, and NH 85. Since the commencement of the Kundannoor flyover work, the junction is witnessing heavy traffic snarls.

The bad state of service road

While coming from Alappuzha side, the heavy queue of vehicles will start one kilometre ahead of the junction. The vehicles going towards Tripunithura side, including heavy container lorries, are finding it more difficult to reach the destination.

Even after taking a U-Turn after crossing the junction, the vehicles will have to travel back to the junction through the service road for almost one kilometre to take the left turn to Tripunithura.

The condition of the service road is pathetic in many areas with broken tiles and deep potholes making it worse for the drivers. Vehicles are moving at a snail’s pace through the service road which hardly can afford two-lane traffic.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Highway -66 Kundannoor junction Kerala Roads and Bridges Development Corporation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp