Home Cities Kochi

An overlap of talent and ambotti

Malavika Anupraj recently worked on the visual promos of ‘Sticks and Stone’,  a single by international artists

Published: 09th May 2019 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: Malavika Anupraj’s photographs are embedded in photographs. Bewildered? Precisely what she’s good at. Not baffling her viewers, rather, layering her pictures and videos with more pictures, graphic designs and a music track. The 20-year-old recently worked on the visual promos of UK artist Megatronic and producer and DJ Brett Hartt’s new single, ‘Sticks and Stones’. In her own words, ‘The beautiful tonal swirl’ comprises Kochi-based Malavika’s signature style in video creation. Megane Quashie, popularly known as Megatronic reached out to Malavika after seeing her Instagram profile, which Malavika herself asserts to be her portfolio.

“I studied in Dubai for most of my life. And so, I connect with artists in the region. Megatronic had started this organisation in Dubai called the Female First Sessions in which I was highly interested. 
They do talks, debates, and conferences with creative women. I followed Megatronic on Instagram as she’s the founder and my aim was to connect with the organisation. She checked out my profile and asked if I was down to work on her promotional videos. I was given complete creative freedom as she liked my work and didn’t want to instruct me,” says Malavika. 

In an era of the forgotten film camera, Malavika stands apart. She primarily shoots on film. 
“I like the tones and colours of film photography. I use a lot of graphic design elements in my content. Photoshop is used to combine the pictures making it a single element. This is then incorporated into a video with music. It is important for me that the music sets the mood. This signature style in itself - the amalgamation of music, photo and video, is what I did for Megatronic,” she explains. 
Malavika currently works as an assistant director with Ganesh Raj, director of ‘Aanandam’, an opportunity she received via Instagram. Again. 

“I’m not shy; I message everybody if I have a doubt or if I want a chance, I think what people fail to realise is that social media platforms are rather easy to connect and network professionally. Most of my networking is done on Instagram,” she says. 
Substantiating her love for music and fashion, Malavika wishes to work on music videos. 
“My favourite artist is Kendrick Lamar. I’ve also done a lot of work wherein I’ve recreated the paintings of female artists in photographic form,” she says. What about movies? “ I don’t write as much now. So. I wish to improve my storytelling skills and then perhaps direct feature films,” she continues.
The video creator is not one to shy away from the truth. 

“It is difficult to be distinct as the industry right now is saturated. Everybody owns either a camera or a phone and it is pretty easy to create content. At the same time, social media has changed content creation to be a commercial thing. Artists no longer have the freedom of time given the constant pressure to churn frequent content. I’m starting to feel it’s more like a capitalistic endeavour than an artistic one. I want to take my time and put own quality work,” she asserts. 
Known by her Instagram handle, ‘Ambotti’ which translates to charming, Malavika’s content is everything that is charming albeit easily distinguishable with her trademark of overlaps and graphic elements. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp