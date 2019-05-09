Home Cities Kochi

CRZ violation by major builders at Chilavanoor comes under scanner

Published: 09th May 2019 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 11:24 AM

Residents of Holy Faith apartment seem to be worried owing to the SC’s order to demolish five apartments for violating the Coastal Regulation Zone rules | A Sanesh

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Now that the Supreme Court has ordered the demolition of five apartments in Maradu for violation of CRZ norms, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau will be forced to expedite a probe into similar CRZ violation charges against 10 major builders and three prominent personalities at Chilavanoor in Kochi.

Though the case was registered in 2014, the Vigilance Department has been going slow with the investigation into the case virtually sweeping the file under the carpet. Officers in the department told Express the government has ‘purposefully’ cold-shouldered the probe after an expert committee did a scientific survey of the spot and submitted a detailed report to the Vigilance confirming CRZ violations and encroachments by the accused.“Top officers and politicians with vested interests have been helping the violators in the particular case,” the officers said.

As per the details accessed, the case (VC No-4/2014/EKM) was being probed by a team of Vigilance officers as per an order of the Vigilance Court in Thrissur when a Chilavanoor resident identified as A V Antony approached the court submitting CRZ violations and large-scale corruption. The expert committee also confirmed the violations committed by the violators.

Vigilance Ernakulam SP K Karthick said they need to study the case in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict. “We will be looking into the case soon,” he said.It was during the period between 2002 and 2014 the said violators connived with the Corporation officers for carrying out the construction projects in violation of the CRZ.   

Earlier, the Kerala High Court had also ordered a survey of the Chilavanoor lake following allegations of massive CRZ violations and encroachment. Even the Comptroller and Auditor General in its audit report of Local Self Governments for 2013 had listed out violations on the banks of Chilavanoor lake, which emerged as a premium waterfront real estate site in the state.

Comments

