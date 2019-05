By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has quashed the order issued by the Kerala State Minority Commission that directed a tahasildar to issue certain revenue documents to a person belonging to a minority community.

The court observed that the very idea of constituting Commission was to protect the members of the minority community and not offer favours to them. The High Court issued the order on the petition filed by the tahasildar (land records), Thrissur taluk office.