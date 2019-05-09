Kochi-Muziris Biennale 2020 curator to be named Thursday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) will announce the curator for the fifth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB) which will begin on December 12, 2020. The announcement will be made in Venice on Thursday based on the decision by a KBF-constituted selection committee that has been entrusted with the task.

The curator’s name will be disclosed at Istituto Europeo di Design, Palazzo Franchetti in Venice—the Italian city that hosted the world’s first biennale (in 1895).

The KBF has customarily had an artist helming its biennales ever since the contemporary art festival began in 2012.

The inaugural biennale had KBF co-founders Bose Krishnamachari and Riyas Komu as the curators, and the following edition (2014) was curated by Jitish Kallat.

While Sudarshan Shetty was the curator of the 2016 KMB, the last biennale (2018) was helmed by Anita Dube.