Major Ravi, Blessy among celebs who own apartments at Kochi's to-be-razed flats

It was in 2006 that the Maradu Municipality, which was a grama panchayat, issued a permit for constructing a waterfront building.

waterfront flats

Ann Augustine, Major Ravi, Amal Neerad, and Blessy.

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Supreme Court’s verdict to demolish five apartments under the Maradu Municipality for violating the Coastal Regulation Zone Rules will also affect celebrities such as Major Ravi, director Blessy who have occupied the waterfront flats paying through the nose in 2006.

According to the residents, over 50 celebrities including Major Ravi, Blessy, Amal Neerad and Ann Augustine invested crores for purchasing the apartments.

“The builders have cheated all of us. It may be easier for the celebrities to overcome, but there are several residents who have shed their blood and sweat to own such an apartment. It will be difficult to adjust if the local body executes the SC order,” said an apartment owner who is a close friend of a celebrity living in Holy Faith.

It was in 2006 the Maradu Municipality, which was a grama panchayat, issued a permit for constructing a waterfront building.

“We invested around Rs 1.5 crore nearly 10 years ago to purchase an apartment. We put all our earnings to own an apartment. If the order is executed we will be forced to live near the roadside as we don’t have any other houses or flats here,” said another apartment owner.

