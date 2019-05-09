Suhoor tips for the faithful

Ameena Afnan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Ramadan is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. Abstaining from eating, drinking or smoking, fasting helps one to improve his or her mental and physical health. "It has been scientifically proved that fasting helps improve mental clarity," says Gayathri Ashokan of Gayathri's Nutrisolution.

Suhoor is a pre-dawn meal, usually taken during Ramadan before the Fajr prayer. A vital part of fasting, people eat a healthy meal in suhoor to remain in good health. As you miss your traditional three meals of the day, suhoor is imperative to balance your body till dusk.

However, nutritionists and dietitian recommend it is better to have light food for suhoor. Dates, cereals, milk, curd and sweets are the most appropriate. Having heavy food can make one thirsty during the day. “One must avoid gastric food during fasting, other foods can be consumed," says Shahid Sadique, a faithful.

“It is best to have egg, avocado, almond butter, yoghurt and oats. Of this, oats can be consumed mixed with other nutritious ingredients also," says Kalana Misab, a dietitian from Kannur.

To keep oneself hydrated during the fasting hours, it is also important to drink lots of water for suhoor. "Eat fruits, especially banana, before and after the fasting hours. Avoid going out in the sun between 12 pm and 4 pm. While breaking the fast, avoid drinking cold drinks as it can cause kidney diseases," says Dr Hala Hashim, DM WIMS.

According to Dr Mumthaz Khalid, one should avoid caffeine drinks and have a balanced diet meal such as pulses, meat and vegetables during the suhoor meal. "It is gKOCHI: ood to have starchy food. Cumin must be the main ingredient for the suhoor meal," she says.

Scholars recommend dates and water are enough for suhoor meal, as it was the routine for Prophet Muhammed. However, the faithful in the state say, considering it is summer, dates and water are not enough and one should have a light meal. Doctors recommend people not to skip the suhoor meal if fasting.