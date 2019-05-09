Home Cities Kochi

Suhoor tips for the faithful

Published: 09th May 2019 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

By Ameena Afnan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Ramadan is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. Abstaining from eating, drinking or smoking, fasting helps one to improve his or her mental and physical health. "It has been scientifically proved that fasting helps improve mental clarity," says Gayathri Ashokan of Gayathri's Nutrisolution. 
Suhoor is a pre-dawn meal, usually taken during Ramadan before the Fajr prayer. A vital part of fasting, people eat a healthy meal in suhoor to remain in good health. As you miss your traditional three meals of the day, suhoor is imperative to balance your body till dusk. 

However, nutritionists and dietitian recommend it is better to have light food for suhoor. Dates, cereals, milk, curd and sweets are the most appropriate. Having heavy food can make one thirsty during the day. “One must avoid gastric food during fasting, other foods can be consumed," says Shahid Sadique, a faithful. 

“It is best to have egg, avocado, almond butter, yoghurt and oats. Of this, oats can be consumed mixed with other nutritious ingredients also," says Kalana Misab, a dietitian from Kannur.
To keep oneself hydrated during the fasting hours, it is also important to drink lots of water for suhoor. "Eat fruits, especially banana, before and after the fasting hours. Avoid going out in the sun between 12 pm and 4 pm. While breaking the fast, avoid drinking cold drinks as it can cause kidney diseases," says Dr Hala Hashim, DM WIMS.

According to Dr Mumthaz Khalid, one should avoid caffeine drinks and have a balanced diet meal such as pulses, meat and vegetables during the suhoor meal. "It is gKOCHI: ood to have starchy food. Cumin must be the main ingredient for the suhoor meal," she says.
Scholars recommend dates and water are enough for suhoor meal, as it was the routine for Prophet Muhammed. However, the faithful in the state say, considering it is summer, dates and water are not enough and one should have a light meal. Doctors recommend people not to skip the suhoor meal if fasting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp