‘Accident cases have come down’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Refuting allegations that there has been an increase in the number of accidents on city roads, Vimal Boz C R, public relations officer, Kochi East Traffic Police Station, said: “The Police Department has been conducting combing operations twice every month. Also, these operations are being carried out in a short time, which include surprise checkings.” “The launch of Kochi Metro has played a significant role in reducing the number of accidents, especially those caused by rash drivers,” he said.

“There has been a substantial decrease in the number of cases registered in connection with rash driving by private buses. From 88 criminal cases registered against private bus drivers between January, 2018, and April 30, 2018, the number dropped to 48 between January 2019 and April 30, 2019,” he said.

The number of petty cases, however, has been unstable. “We had 31 petty cases in January itself, and they rose in February, with 55 petty cases registered that month. It declined in March with just nine petty cases. However, there was a substantial increase in April with 28 cases,” said Sudheer M R, writer at the Kochi East Traffic Police station.