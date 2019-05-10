‘Killer buses’ still paint city roads red

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 68-year-old woman was mowed down by the same bus she had alighted from at the Aluva private bus stand around 10 am on Thursday. The deceased is Thankamany Narayanan of Companypady near Aluva.

Aluva East police officers said Thankamany had alighted from the bus plying on the Aluva-Mattancherry route at the bus stand barely a few seconds before the mishap. She was on her way to Desam.

“She got off the bus and was walking across it when she was run over. The driver seemingly did not notice her. Though she was rushed to the Aluva taluk hospital she was declared brought dead,” said a police officer.

The Aluva East Police registered a case under IPC Section 304A (causing death by negligence) and took the bus into custody.