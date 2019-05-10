Home Cities Kochi

Land reclamation: Police to issue lookout notice

According to the police officers, the search for the accused is underway.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Abootty aka Abu of Appoli Veettil, Sreemoolanagaram, Kalady, the middleman who is suspected of forging documents to reclaim paddy fields at Choornikkara, is absconding. The investigation team probing the case is planning to issue lookout notice fearing the suspect might leave the country.

According to the police officers, the search for the accused is underway.“Though we have nothing to suspect that he has left the state, the police are still looking to issue a lookout notice considering the possibilities”, said an officer. Besides the Police, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) and Land Revenue Commisionerate (LRC) also launched an investigation against Abootty. The investigators searched the house of Abootty at Sreemoolanagaram the other day and recovered a few documents reportedly related to land deals.

Earlier, the investigation team found that he had received `7 lakh to create fake documents in the names of Land Revenue Commissioner and RDO in order to regularise the ownership of the land. The investigation team had examined the documents related to the land at Fort Kochi RDO office on Tuesday.  It is alleged that 25 cents of paddy fields, in the 14th ward of the Choornikkara grama panchayat, notified as a wetland, was filled up by a private party and constructed godowns. The land originally belongs to Hamsa, Mulamparambil Veettil, Mathilakam, Thrissur.

