Renovation work of Chambakkara bridge completed; partially opened for traffic

Another good news for Kochiites, especially to those who are getting stranded in traffic congestion between Vyttila and Petta.

Published: 10th May 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Another good news for Kochiites, especially to those who are getting stranded in traffic congestion between Vyttila and Petta. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has completed the renovation work of the two-lane Chambakkara bridge. The traffic was allowed through one lane of the new bridge from Thursday on a pilot basis. The DMRC officers said there are some miscellaneous works to be completed and the entire bridge will be opened to the public in another two weeks.

It was as part of the preparatory works of the Kochi Metro Rail the decision to demolish the old two-lane bridge at Chambakkara was taken by the authorities concerned. The plan was to demolish the old bridge and construct two bridges facilitating four-lane traffic with Metro viaducts in between. The DMRC decided to complete one of the twin bridges initially rather than going ahead with the construction of both the bridges simultaneously.

The total cost of the bridge and the viaducts in between is nearly `70 crore. The contractors are Marymatha Constructions.However, the old bridge will not be dismantled soon. The renovated bridge has a width of 8.25 metres and will facilitate two-lane traffic. “With the construction of one of the bridges over, now the civil works of the Metro Rail will be completed. The old bridge will be demolished by October and the construction of the new bridge on the other side will begin. We are hopeful of completing the other bridge by March 2020,” according to a DMRC officer.

The officer said it is necessary to complete the superstructure of the Metro so as to demolish the old bridge. He said the new bridge will be fully functional in another couple of weeks.

