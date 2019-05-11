A magical word called mother

Dr Anjana Kannankara By

Express News Service

KOCHI: “A mother’s love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity. It dares all things and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path” -- Agatha Christie

MOTHER: she is the epitome of love, sacrifice, patience and strength. A mother is not just someone who gives birth to a child. She represents the combination of intense feelings, thoughtful behaviour and beautiful sacrifice while raising a child.

She is our first best friend as well as teacher eventually turning out to be the most significant presence in our lives, no matter whether we realise it or not. Right from the time the child makes his/her presence felt in her womb, she begins her journey of hope. From then on, she takes every step gently, carefully and with caution, with the sole aim of protecting her little one who is more precious to her than anything else in the world!

Motherhood fosters a great artist out of each woman. With each little moment spent with her little one, with each little talk and story they share, with all the cries and laughs, she sculpts a memory forever imprinted on the soul. Needless to say, for a mother, the entire world revolves around her young one. She will forgo her sleep, her personal needs take a backseat, because the beauty and joy of motherhood overwhelm her.

A mother magically introduces the world to her baby through her eyes, teaches her child to dream, provides the courage to survive the struggles of life, and relentlessly motivates the child to reach for the stars. She strives each day to bring out the best in her child, with her own life as the biggest source of inspiration, to never give up. The one person who never stops believing in her child even in the face of failures is a mother, who with her strong presence will keep on moulding her child’s personality incessantly.

She is fearless and dares to take on the whole world for her child. She radiates the purest form of love and bears any humiliation in her stride, constantly forgiving, and silently enduring the pain of rejection but would give back the warm smile of affection no matter how much she is hurt. She may not be a singer, but her lullabies are the sweetest; not a chef, still, no food can match the taste of what she cooks; not a teacher, yet the life lessons imparted by her are second to none.

The mother creates a brilliant masterpiece out of the canvas that holds the family together, making use of the paints cleverly; adding a dash of colour, evening out a bump or mixing and matching to explore new shades. It’s high time that we dedicate not just a single day but treasure each day as a tribute to the mothers whose very breath and reason to live is her children -- for their unconditional love, sleepless nights agonising over the health and safety of kids, countless hours of playing silly games with them, endless patience with tantrums or answering meaningless questions, holding their hands tightly all through the tough times and, above all, for that assurance of waiting eagerly for their little ones to be back even after they fly away from the nest.

Dr Anjana Kannankara is the director of TGL Foundation

(The views expressed by the author are her own)