Cancer survivors nowExtend a helping hand

KOCHI: It has been five years since its inception, but Canserve, a charitable society comprising cancer survivors and volunteers, has been able to come to the help of a large number of patients and is still reaching out to many others. Till date, Canserve has come to the aid of over 200 cancer patients and provided financial assistance of over C30 lakh. Their reach is increasing and so is the number of people approaching them for help.

"More patients approach us seeking not only financial help but also counselling. Cancer is a disease that not only affects the patients' body but also their minds. As soon as a person is diagnosed with cancer, he or she goes into a mental lockdown," said Suja Nair, secretary, Canserve. That should not be the case, she said.

According to her, besides medicine, the one thing that helped all members of Canserve beat the disease was the manner they approached it. "Instead of giving up and surrendering to fate, all of us decided to make the most of our lives. Along with the support we got from our families, we beat the disease," said Suja, a breast cancer survivor.

According to Dr Radha Thevannoor, director of SCMS group, early detection and a positive attitude are keys to surviving cancer. "Early detection is a must. People always seek treatment very late. I think this happens because they are restricted by social taboos," she said. However, Radha said, "People need to throw all such taboos out the window. In my case, I feel the days after I was diagnosed with cancer were spent not mopping around."

"Those were the days I enjoyed the most. My family acted normal and I went about doing my work as usual. Only during the period when I began treatment did I stop going to office," she said.

Also, according to Radha, the hair fall due to chemotherapy helped her try out some hairstyles. "I always wanted to have a haircut like Princess Diana's. So, when my hair started falling out, I got a wig made resemble the hair cut," she said. Other members of Canserve also agree with her.

"Look at us now," said Radha. "Do we look like somebody who had been diagnosed with cancer? As a part of our counselling programme, we use this positive factor to dispell misconceptions of patients who come to us," she said. The members use their own photos clicked throughout their treatment schedule to guide the cancer patients.

Canserve also procures quality wigs for patients. "We have provided around 150 to 250 wigs brought from the US. These wigs look very real and were provided to us by a well-wisher. Today, we help the patients get wigs from Amazon," said Suja.

To raise funds, Canserve is organising a musical night on Sunday at Sabari Hall, Gokulam Park Convention Centre, Kaloor, at 5 pm.