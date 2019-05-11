Lured by the lucre, Kerala nurses leave for greener pastures

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Be it Lini Puthussery who died battling Nipah virus or the Rajamma Vavathil who took the newborn Rahul Gandhi in her hands 48 years ago, Kerala's legacy of producing compassionate nurses traces back to decades. But things aren't as colourful as it sounds. With another World Nurses Day around the corner, Express looks into the issues faced by Kochi-based nurses and why they prefer going abroad.

According to the United Nurses Association (UNA), the lack of job security in Kerala's private hospitals is the root cause for the widespread migration to other countries.

"Nurses based in Kerala has always been a floating population. Annually, around 30 to 40 per cent of nurses resign from leading hospitals across the state and migrate to other countries by paying hefty amounts as agency fees. Poor salary is the only reason pushing them to bear such a huge financial burden," said Sujanapal Achuthan, state general secretary of UNA.

Now, an agitation has once again come to the fore with nurses of PVS Memorial Hospital in Kaloor demanding their paycheck. The nurses began their protest a few days ago after having worked sans salary for the past many months. "I joined the hospital after resigning my job in Kolkata. It was the sheer wish to work in my hometown that led me to the decision. Initially, everything was fine. Later, they started transferring salary in instalments. Since last September, the management stopped paying us. We have to think about moving on to better opportunities," said Nithin, a nurse at the hospital.

Those who have gone abroad point to job security and self-respect as major causes.

"At the end of the day, we work to earn and lead a decent life. We will able to get four or five times better salary abroad than what we earned in Kerala. And, our schedule won't be as hectic. There is a sense of security about the job," said Mary Princy, hailing from Palluruthy who works in Israel.

To change the course of their lives

Paul (name changed), a freshly graduated nurse, was all spirited to attend the job interview at a leading private hospital in Kochi in 2011. The sight of more than 250 candidates appearing for the single vacancy gave him an idea of challenges ahead. "Once the exam was over, they announced that the monthly salary was Rs 2,300. I wondered about sustaining on such a low income. Later, I ended up at another place, which did not give beginners any salary for the initial six months. We have no other options but to earn the experience certificate at any cost," he said.

After remitting huge sums to recruiting agencies, many nurses travel abroad hoping to change their life. "When you look at the mushrooming IELTS centres and nursing recruiting agencies, you can understand the amount of migration," he added.