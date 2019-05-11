Man booked for verbally abusing woman panchayat officer

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Friday arrested a 52-year-old man for allegedly verbally abusing a woman panchayat officer in Oonnukal. The arrested is Kuriakose of Oonnukal who allegedly verbally abused the panchayat official who was supervising a road construction work. The related incident took place on May 6 when the accused was taking a friend who returned from Dubai to his apartment.

As the road work was taking place, the assistant engineer with an official of the Kavalangad panchayat stopped their vehicle from proceeding to the flat. As the friend of the accused was speaking to the assistant engineer about the hardship of taking their entire luggage on foot to the apartment, the accused emerged from the car and verbally abused the official. Following a complaint, the police registered a case under IPC sections 353, 509 and 294B.