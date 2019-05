By Express News Service

KOCHI: A seven-day-old girl weighing 2.25 kg and suffering from a complex congenital heart problem, in which all the veins from the lung were connected abnormally, underwent an emergency corrective open heart operation at Amrita Hospital on Friday.

Due to her condition, the infant had been suffering from severe breathing trouble and had to be transported on emergency basis from Perinthalmanna. The baby is recovering.