Home Cities Kochi

Prices of fruits going north due to high demand

 Holding an inevitable place in breaking the fast, fruits are high in demand this Ramadan. Owing to this, the market has seen increasing rates for fruits, especially seedless grapes, pineapples and le

Published: 11th May 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Healthy food, fruits

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Holding an inevitable place in breaking the fast, fruits are high in demand this Ramadan. Owing to this, the market has seen increasing rates for fruits, especially seedless grapes, pineapples and lemons. 

"There are varieties of mangoes available in the market, but customers prefer grapes and watermelons. Since seedless grapes are non-seasonal and its demand has risen, the rates have also gone up," said a roadside fruit vendor at Broadway. 

The scorching summer has also added to the high demand for fruits such as watermelons and lemons. "Every year, the rates increase this time of the year. Last week, lemons were sold at a rate of C140 per kg, whereas it used to be between C40 and C60. It has now come down to C80," said Anwar, a customer from Kacheripady.

The only saving grace is that the price of seasonal fruits has not fluctuated much. However, pineapples are hardly found in roadside shops. The harsh summer has resulted in the lesser production of the fruit. "Pineapples are available in the market. But, owing to its high price, most vendors opt not to buy it from us," said a wholesale fruit merchant at Broadway. 

Also, the soaring rates of fruits have affected the sale at juice shops.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
fruits fruit prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp