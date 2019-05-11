Prices of fruits going north due to high demand

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Holding an inevitable place in breaking the fast, fruits are high in demand this Ramadan. Owing to this, the market has seen increasing rates for fruits, especially seedless grapes, pineapples and lemons.

"There are varieties of mangoes available in the market, but customers prefer grapes and watermelons. Since seedless grapes are non-seasonal and its demand has risen, the rates have also gone up," said a roadside fruit vendor at Broadway.

The scorching summer has also added to the high demand for fruits such as watermelons and lemons. "Every year, the rates increase this time of the year. Last week, lemons were sold at a rate of C140 per kg, whereas it used to be between C40 and C60. It has now come down to C80," said Anwar, a customer from Kacheripady.

The only saving grace is that the price of seasonal fruits has not fluctuated much. However, pineapples are hardly found in roadside shops. The harsh summer has resulted in the lesser production of the fruit. "Pineapples are available in the market. But, owing to its high price, most vendors opt not to buy it from us," said a wholesale fruit merchant at Broadway.

Also, the soaring rates of fruits have affected the sale at juice shops.