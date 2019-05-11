Refresh your taste buds with Thalassery delicacies

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Baskets of samosas, cutlets, 'erachi pathiri', 'muttappam', 'chatti pathiri', 'irani pola', 'unnakkaya' and other assorted snacks shielded with newspapers line the entrance of the bakery. Close to 1.30 pm as the prayers at the Kaloor Juma Masjid were complete, the Deshabhimani road was dotted with colourful caps trickling from the mosque. Amidst them, Sathar rushes past the crowd to open his brainchild, the 'Thalasseri Bakery'. Sure, it wasn't yet time to break the fast albeit people of other religions thronged the bakery, as if on cue.

Ramadan, synonymous with fasting and prayer comprises feasting with equal importance as the former. As one traverses across the state during the month, one is greeted with varied dishes sweet and savoury as the fast is broken. While the northern part is famed for extravagant snacks to break the fast, the southern and middle parts are no less. However, when Sathar left his home town in Thalassery and arrived in Karukappilly, 12 years ago, he had his heart and soul set on food. Having watched his mother, an exemplary cook who made dishes, not just with the purest and richest ingredients albeit with lavish servings of love, Sathar knew the right route to a person's heart. yes, through his/her stomach. And he was bent on bringing the spirit of Thalassery to Kochi.

"Samosas and cutlets are must-haves to break the fast, in terms of snacks. They are quickly emptied after the fast is broken. Having said that, Thalassery specials like 'kalathappam', 'kaipola', 'irachi ada' and 'kozhikkal' are gone in the blink of an eye," says Sathar. About ten minutes post the bakery unveiled the dishes, baskets are almost half-empty. "I have always been deeply interested in the art of cooking. I used to pay keen attention to my mother and other ladies when they cooked dishes. Thalassery is famous for sumptuous cuisines and I was determined to bring a slice of the place to Kochi. Fortunately, it clicked," he smiles.

Sathar and his crew started setting the kitchen around 12 pm. Leaving no stone unturned, he meticulously oversees and helps in the preparations.

"'Kalathappam' and 'kaipola' usually catch the customers' eye. While the former has rice as the primary ingredient, the latter is a delicious concoction of bananas and eggs. These snacks can be easily made and comprise few ingredients," his voice trails off, as he pays attention to a customer.