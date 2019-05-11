Home Cities Kochi

Teaching morals through Japanese anime

Mary and the Witch’s Flower was screened at ICFFK in the capital.

Published: 11th May 2019

By Abin George
KOCHI: Rowling’s Hogwarts School of Magic meets Miyasaki in Hiromasu Yonebashi’s ‘Mary and the Witch’s Flower’. Based on Mary Stewart’s ‘Little Broomstick’, the visual extravaganza has flying whales, brooms, flowers and animals tamed by spells, enchanted buildings with spires and a magical headmistress.(who unlike Dumbledore proves to be villaneous and selfish). The tapestry of Japanese anime provides the rather ordinary story a vibrant hue which makes us indulge in the narrative proving that cinema is primarily a medium of experience. 

Mary, a red-haired young girl who comes to stay in her granny’s home accidentally reaches a world similar to that found by Alice in ‘Alice in Wonderland’. The story is a magical journey on love and the kids’ reluctance to not be self-obsessed which adults are often prone to doing. 

Beckoning the children in us, Hiromasu’s movie is deeply moralistic in its core, making us more empathetic and compassionate towards our fellow beings riding over self-obsession. It is about being loyal to your loved one’s and enjoying the virtues of the magic each and everyday provides us with, as is proved when Mary screams out to Peter towards the end of the film ‘we don’t need magic anymore’. The instant cut from that scene to a real (not animated) meadow reinforces that we don’t need to be super powerful or extraordinary to be happy in life.

The film might seem to be eco-centric at times as well. For instance, the reason why Mary ventures to the other world is triggered by a cat’s desire to meet its caged and tortured mate. The instance of an entire herd of animals trampling over the artificial magical kingdom and helping the kids out in the end also points to this. In fact, the entire plot revolves around not disturbing the innate beauty of things.

Despite its stunning visual appeal, it lacks the originality of the great Japanese tradition, but there’s nothing wrong in being inspired by the changes in world cinema. Watch it for its innocence and craft which hooks the viewers to a plain story that asks us to be vigilant about when to and when not to use magic. Besides, who wouldn’t want to visit their granny’s place when there is so much adventure in store.

Japanese anime

