Kalamassery bus torching case: Trial put on hold as prime witness, four accused fail to turn up

The NIA Court has now ordered the investigation officer to file a report regarding the availability of accused who are facing trial in Bengaluru before May 25

Sufiya Madani, the accused in the Kalamassery bus burning case, appears before the NIA Court in Kochi on Friday | A Sanesh

KOCHI: The trial in the 2005 Kalamassery bus torching case did not commence at NIA Court on Friday as scheduled after the prime witness and four of the accused failed to turn up. Though Salem native Krishnaswamy, the prime witness and the driver of the bus which was torched, was issued summons to appear, he did not turn up.

Four accused persons – Thadiyantavida Nazeer, Sabir Buhari, Thajudin and Ummar Farooque – also could not appear as the trial in the Bengaluru blast case involving them is currently on at a Bengaluru court.
However, persons who are out on bail, including People’s Democratic Party leader Abdul Nazar Madani’s wife Sufia Madani, besides Abdul Halem, Ismail, Muhammad Navaz, Kummayam Nazar and Majeed Parambai, appeared before the court. K A Anoop appeared via video-conferencing connecting the NIA Court and the Central Jail, Viyyur, where he is lodged.

Fresh summons to be issued

The court has now ordered the investigation officer to file a report regarding the availability of accused facing trial in Bengaluru before May 25. Similarly, fresh summons will be issued to witnesses.
It was following a petition by Anoop that the Kerala High Court directed the NIA Court to commence the trial in the case soon.

On September 9, 2005, Tamil Nadu Transport Corporation bus travelling to Salem from Ernakulam was burnt in retaliation to the prolonged detention of Abdul Nazar Madani in connection with the Coimbatore blasts.

The bus was diverted from its route with 31 passengers on board and was set ablaze at Popemala near HMT Colony, Kalamassery, after the passengers were forced to get off the vehicle.

