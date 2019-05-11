Home Cities Kochi

Turning their image around

Shalin Johan and Induja Nair’s Kaipunyam is helping women entrepreneurs

Published: 11th May 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: Entrepreneurs themselves, Shalin John and Induja Nair have dedicated their lives helping women find their feet in the business. Kaipunyam, their brainchild is six-months-old.

“I always wanted to do something for the women to help them become independent. I was running a women’s empowerment platform called ‘Kriiya’ and my friend, Induja was the founder of IRA,a public relations firm. We were happy in our space but we wanted to do something for women who have the support mechanism due to which their talents have been confined to their homes. Thus was born Kaipunyam,” said Shalin, who studied aeronautical engineering and worked as a trainer.   Induja has been in the public relations business for more than 10 years.

Through this initiative, women are provided with help in branding their businesses better, designing logos for their company, making posters and visiting cards etc. Then they are given a common platform where they can display their skills. The first floor of the IRA office is the venue chosen to promote businesses of the women entrepreneurs. The promotions of the businesses are done through social media. The duo chooses a day for women to showcase their works. Recently, a one-day programme was held at the venue which saw the participation of 21 women entrepreneurs.  

“ Seventeen of them were participating in such an event for the first time. We don’t charge much and limit the fee to Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000, so it won’t be a burden for those can’t afford to pay much,” said Shalin. The duo helped the first-time entrepreneurs open a Facebook page and also gave them the space to share their stories. 

Many of their businesses were given an image-makeover. “For example, Poornima’s fashion jewellery business was given a brand new name ‘Pearl and Beads’. Thushara, another entrepreneur was given an opportunity to hold her first counselling session under the brand name ‘Emerald’. We are happy and proud of the outcome of the event,” she said.

‘Kaipunyam’ will host an event every second Saturday. The next edition will be held on May 11 at the IRA office building.”We plan to take this initiative to other cities in the state and also open an e-commerce platform for women to sell their products,” said Shalin.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp