Turning their image around

Steni Simon

Express News Service

KOCHI: Entrepreneurs themselves, Shalin John and Induja Nair have dedicated their lives helping women find their feet in the business. Kaipunyam, their brainchild is six-months-old.

“I always wanted to do something for the women to help them become independent. I was running a women’s empowerment platform called ‘Kriiya’ and my friend, Induja was the founder of IRA,a public relations firm. We were happy in our space but we wanted to do something for women who have the support mechanism due to which their talents have been confined to their homes. Thus was born Kaipunyam,” said Shalin, who studied aeronautical engineering and worked as a trainer. Induja has been in the public relations business for more than 10 years.

Through this initiative, women are provided with help in branding their businesses better, designing logos for their company, making posters and visiting cards etc. Then they are given a common platform where they can display their skills. The first floor of the IRA office is the venue chosen to promote businesses of the women entrepreneurs. The promotions of the businesses are done through social media. The duo chooses a day for women to showcase their works. Recently, a one-day programme was held at the venue which saw the participation of 21 women entrepreneurs.

“ Seventeen of them were participating in such an event for the first time. We don’t charge much and limit the fee to Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000, so it won’t be a burden for those can’t afford to pay much,” said Shalin. The duo helped the first-time entrepreneurs open a Facebook page and also gave them the space to share their stories.

Many of their businesses were given an image-makeover. “For example, Poornima’s fashion jewellery business was given a brand new name ‘Pearl and Beads’. Thushara, another entrepreneur was given an opportunity to hold her first counselling session under the brand name ‘Emerald’. We are happy and proud of the outcome of the event,” she said.

‘Kaipunyam’ will host an event every second Saturday. The next edition will be held on May 11 at the IRA office building.”We plan to take this initiative to other cities in the state and also open an e-commerce platform for women to sell their products,” said Shalin.