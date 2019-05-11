Work to begin soon on extension of Metro Rail to Tripunithura

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The work for the extension of Kochi Metro up to Tripunithura SN Junction will begin in the second half of this year. According to Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) officers, the tender proceedings for selecting the civil contractor for the stretch is in the final stage. The online bids will be opened on May 27 and the contractor for the work is expected to be on board by June this year.

The scope of work includes the construction of viaducts from Petta to SN Junction, including two elevated stations at Vadakkekotta and S N Junction, and construction of a two-lane bridge across Panamkutty River. The estimated cost of work is around Rs 360 crore. The contract with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will end with the completion of Metro Rail work till Petta. Hence, the extension work will be implemented directly by KMRL. The agency will also directly execute the Phase-II of Kochi Metro up to Kakkanad.

Meanwhile, the land acquisition work pertaining to the Petta-SN Junction extension is expected to be completed by May 31. KMRL will acquire 2.75 acres for preparatory works and another two acres for the construction of the two stations. “The district administration along with KMRL officials are working in tandem to complete the land acquisition works so that the preparatory works of Kochi Metro project can be completed on time,” said KMRL managing director A P M Mohammed Hanish.

The state government has already allotted Rs 123 crore for the preparatory works between Petta and SN Junction. The contract for road widening along the stretch has been awarded to Seguro Foundations and Structures Ltd. The preparatory work has already been launched.

Phase 1 (b) Meanwhile, the Phase 1 (b) work of Kochi Metro expansion from SN Junction to Tripunithura Terminal is in its preliminary stages. The initial cost estimate is Rs 356 crore and KMRL has already submitted a revised DPR to the state government which is yet to get administrative sanction. The total distance of the stretch is 1.2 km with one station at Tripunithura Terminal.

KMRL has already appointed L&T Infrastructure Engineering Ltd as the detailed design consultant for an amount of Rs 3.06 crore. The agency EQMS India Pvt Ltd has will carry out the Environmental Mitigation/Monitoring plan.