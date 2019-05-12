Home Cities Kochi

Professor Joseph to relive trauma of ‘terror’ by PFI in memoir

He is a living victim of the most brutal terror attack in the state that shook  Keralites the world over.

Published: 12th May 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: He is a living victim of the most brutal terror attack in the state that shook Keralites the world over. For retired professor T J Joseph, the trauma of the attack continues to be an irremovable scar. The pain he endured over the course of his life is taking shape as a memoir. DC Books is in the final stages of discussion with him to publish the same.

It was on July 4, 2010 that Joseph, then a professor at Newman College, Thodupuzha, was attacked by a group of Popular Front of India (PFI) activists, who chopped off his right palm for preparing a question paper for the degree examination, that claimed to have defamed Prophet Mohammed. 

“It’s a question paper that I prepared for my students that changed my life. The book will etch my life thereon and how the attack debased my family, career and life,” he said. 

Joseph has been working on the book for quite some time and he will be finishing it in the next three months. “I have been in discussion with DC Books for publishing it and they have given a positive nod to it,” he said. The book will unravel the tragic events that followed the attack and the agony he continued to suffer after the death of his wife Salomi. She had committed suicide in 2014.

His expulsion from the college following the attack and the period from his reinstatement to retirement will figure prominently in the book.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
T J Joseph PFI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
A baby wild elephant crosses a road to return to the forest after being rescued at Deepor Beel wildlife sanctuary in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
Dramatic photos capture rescue operation of baby elephant stuck in wetlands of Gauhati's Deepor Beel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp