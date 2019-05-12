‘Spectrum of the Seas’ docks with 4000 tourists

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Spectrum of the Seas’, the largest and the most advanced cruise liner to call in India arrived at Kochi on Thursday. The Bahamas ensign cruise ship arrived at Kochi with 4007 tourists from around 70 countries.

‘Spectrum of Seas’ was docked at the Ernakulam Wharf of Cochin Port Trust at around 6 am. As many as 45 counters were set up at the temporary passenger facilitation hall to provide immigration clearance to the arriving tourists. District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) arranged 170 auto-rickshaws and 105 taxi trips as Kochi heritage old city tour package for the arriving tourists.

Similarly, Singarimelam and Mohiniyattam were performed to welcome the guests. The tourists also visited Alappuzha. “DTPC and India Tourism jointly arranged various programs for the tourists who arrived with the Spectrum of the Seas. All facilities were arranged at Ernakulam Wharf to ensure good tour experience,” S Vijayakumar, Ernakulam DTPC Secretary said.