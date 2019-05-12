Home Cities Kochi

V M Sudheeran lashes out at Electricity Minister M M Mani

Lashing out at the statement of Electricity Minister M M Mani, Congress leader V M Sudheeran said if the Electricity Minister speaks cordially the half of the issues would have been settled.

Published: 12th May 2019 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader V M Sudheeran (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Lashing out at the statement of Electricity Minister M M Mani, Congress leader V M Sudheeran said if the Electricity Minister speaks cordially the half of the issues would have been settled.

Mani had earlier said that it was not possible to stop work on the transmission tower of the Kerala State Electricity Board’s Cherai-Mannam 110-KV project through Santhivanam near North Paravur. 

“The government should not attempt to divide the people of North Paravur and Vypin in the name of the project”, he told media persons while visiting Santhivanam on Saturday. Sudheeran added that voice of protest was earlier also raised against the KSEB project and the Minister’s claim that there were no protests earlier was wrong.

V D Satheesan MLA also came out against KSEB Minister alleging that the UDF government had not given permission for the project. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
M M Mani V M Sudheeran Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
A baby wild elephant crosses a road to return to the forest after being rescued at Deepor Beel wildlife sanctuary in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
Dramatic photos capture rescue operation of baby elephant stuck in wetlands of Gauhati's Deepor Beel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp