V M Sudheeran lashes out at Electricity Minister M M Mani

KOCHI: Lashing out at the statement of Electricity Minister M M Mani, Congress leader V M Sudheeran said if the Electricity Minister speaks cordially the half of the issues would have been settled.

Mani had earlier said that it was not possible to stop work on the transmission tower of the Kerala State Electricity Board’s Cherai-Mannam 110-KV project through Santhivanam near North Paravur.

“The government should not attempt to divide the people of North Paravur and Vypin in the name of the project”, he told media persons while visiting Santhivanam on Saturday. Sudheeran added that voice of protest was earlier also raised against the KSEB project and the Minister’s claim that there were no protests earlier was wrong.

V D Satheesan MLA also came out against KSEB Minister alleging that the UDF government had not given permission for the project.