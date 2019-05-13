101 Chodyangal: On a curious journey

Aiswarya Annie Santhosh By

Express News Service

KOCHI: 101 Chodyangal is a cinematic take on the life of a young boy Anil Kumar Bokaro hailing from a poor village who is of the habit of asking questions relentlessly.

This practice is put into good use when the student is asked to frame 101 questions where he will be paid with one rupee for each question. The poverty and the struggles of the boy and his family are also brought into focus in the story. Anil’s father is dismissed from the factory he works in.

The struggle of a family trying to make ends meet while immersed in the shackles of capitalism and unionism is portrayed quite convincingly by the director setting the story in the background of a rural village in Thiruvalla. The daily struggles of children who try to find meaning amidst the existing dilemma become the crux of the film. Actor Minon John who plays Anil and Indrajith who plays the teacher don their roles perfectly.