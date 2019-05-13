Counter respiratory diseases proactively

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Dr PT James, the senior consultant, Pulmonology Department, Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences answer a few FAQs as part of World Asthma Day.

How important is to follow the theme in combating Asthma?

We usually evaluate patients and assess them by spirometry tests and put on regular treatment. The doctors ensure regular follow up of these patients which will result in proper asthma control.

Have you observed the recent trends in asthmatic cases and are there any methods devised to treat them?

Unusual cases of asthma with poor treatment response has been noted in these cases. They can be treated with medicines like biologicals and methods like bronchial thermoplasty.

Does the trend still continue that children are more vulnerable in contracting asthma than adults?

Childhood asthma is still a problem to tackle. As many of these cases are allergic asthma, treatment through inhaler therapy, allergen testing and immunotherapy can be used.

There have been reports of lower economic status linked to asthma mortality and morbidity. Have you ever come across the treatment of patients belonging to the lower income category?

Although the affluent people are almost equally affected, the link between lower economic status and asthma is very evident. The low nutritional status, poor hygiene, overcrowding and more exposure to pollutants and allergens are the major causes for this trend.

