Gold heist: Police groping in the dark even after two days

KOCHI: Even after two days of the daring gold heist in Kochi, mystery still surrounds on who may have informed the robbers about the arrival of 20 kg gold to the gold refining company at Edayar near Eloor on Thursday night.

The special investigation team probing the gold heist has expanded its enquiry for the accused who are believed to have left the state. “An inquiry based on mobile phone call date is underway and the accused would be arrested soon,” said an officer. Meanwhile, in another major development, the Kadungalloor grama panchayat authorities said the CGR Metal Alloys has been working in the Edayar Industrial Area without a valid license.

“The company is working without a valid license and we don’t know what kind of work they are doing inside. Besides, the firm, which employed about 30 staff, is not paying the professional tax,” said Kadungalloor grama panchayat president Rathnamma Suresh. She said the panchayat will initiate action against the company after verifying the FIR lodged by the police. “We could identify the norms flouted by the firm only once we examine the police charges,” said Rathnamma.

