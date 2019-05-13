Home Cities Kochi

Google honours Kerala startup Riafy technologies at global conference

Riafy Technologies, a Kochi based startup, was used in a new Google feature that helped reduce the size of an app ‘Cookbook Recipes’ by 37 per cent.

Published: 13th May 2019 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 02:10 AM   |  A+A-

Aurash Mahbod, Director of Engineering, Google, talks about Riafy Technologies from Kerala in the Google's International Conference in San Francisco

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Google's just-concluded annual developer festival in California garnered attention when a Kerala-based app company featured in the keynote of the three-day event where participants from around the globe discussed latest products.

Riafy Technologies, a Kochi based startup, was used in a new Google feature that helped reduce the size of an app ‘Cookbook Recipes’ by 37 per cent. Google I/O 2019 featured Riafy Technologies in the ‘Android App bundle’ conducted during the meet, according to Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM).
Riafy had a field day with a trio of showcases at the festival, thus achieving a rare hat-trick, according to John Mathew, CEO of the startup. The 2013-founded company, which has created a suite of apps in the categories of food, photography and fitness, is being incubated under KSUM.

“This is a proud moment for Indian developers, especially in Kerala,” said Dr Saji Gopinath, CEO of KSUM, the nodal agency for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state. “Google selected Riafy from eight lakh developers across the world," Dr Saji added.

The Google conference, that took place between May 7 to May 9, featured five video stories where majority of the participants were North American companies like Netflix, Cash App and Robinhood. Google collaborated with 20-odd technicians across four countries to complete the shoot of all video stories within three days. 

Riafy, which functions from the Integrated Startup Complex in Kalamassery, has been working closely with Google for five years. It partnered with Google on 14-plus EAPs (early access programs), where the corporate giant chooses the best developers around the world to work on new technologies. Google has been studying Riafy and its products since 2015, making special mentions about the Kochi-based company at various conferences.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
google startup Kerala Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp