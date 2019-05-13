Google honours Kerala startup Riafy technologies at global conference

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Google's just-concluded annual developer festival in California garnered attention when a Kerala-based app company featured in the keynote of the three-day event where participants from around the globe discussed latest products.

Riafy Technologies, a Kochi based startup, was used in a new Google feature that helped reduce the size of an app ‘Cookbook Recipes’ by 37 per cent. Google I/O 2019 featured Riafy Technologies in the ‘Android App bundle’ conducted during the meet, according to Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM).

Riafy had a field day with a trio of showcases at the festival, thus achieving a rare hat-trick, according to John Mathew, CEO of the startup. The 2013-founded company, which has created a suite of apps in the categories of food, photography and fitness, is being incubated under KSUM.

“This is a proud moment for Indian developers, especially in Kerala,” said Dr Saji Gopinath, CEO of KSUM, the nodal agency for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state. “Google selected Riafy from eight lakh developers across the world," Dr Saji added.



The Google conference, that took place between May 7 to May 9, featured five video stories where majority of the participants were North American companies like Netflix, Cash App and Robinhood. Google collaborated with 20-odd technicians across four countries to complete the shoot of all video stories within three days.

Riafy, which functions from the Integrated Startup Complex in Kalamassery, has been working closely with Google for five years. It partnered with Google on 14-plus EAPs (early access programs), where the corporate giant chooses the best developers around the world to work on new technologies. Google has been studying Riafy and its products since 2015, making special mentions about the Kochi-based company at various conferences.