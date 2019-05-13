Home Cities Kochi

Immunisation holds the key 

Ensuring timely vaccination is vital to avoid many dangerous ailments say experts 

Published: 13th May 2019 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 02:14 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image.

By Anna Binoy
Express News Service

KOCHI: When a baby is born, one of the many imperative steps taken is immunisation. But the recent times have seen people blindly taking in information, be it verified or fake, especially regarding health issues. In order to prevent spreading misinformation regarding immunisation, Facebook got tough with anti-vaxers after the measles outbreak in the US. Following suit, Instagram recently decided to hide search results which "consistently return false information about vaccines". This, however, does not effectively tackle the main issue at the front: The anti-immunisation drive celebrated by many. 

According to the national laboratory-supported vaccine-preventable diseases surveillance, 533 cases of diphtheria were reported in Kerala in 2016; 92 per cent of this was recorded in three northern districts in Kerala. "Only immunisation can keep such serious diseases at bay. In north Kerala, health officials are mostly met by stiff resistance, with respect to immunisation. Parents cite different reasons that vaccines are marketing techniques by the American corporate world and that they cause fertility issues in the child," says Dr Soly Manuel, a neonatologist at Little Flower Hospital. 
But this is not a case in just north Kerala. "There are a lot of educated people who resist efforts to immunise their children. They believe their natural immune system can handle such diseases and some think there are no pathogens in their surroundings," says Soly. 

Debunking myths

The country, alongside the rest of the world, has been fighting deadly diseases since time immemorial. For instance, smallpox was a dangerous disease responsible for killing thousands of people. It doesn't take one more than a minute to Google the worst smallpox outbreak in India in 1974 when over 15,000 people succumbed to the disease. Thanks to immunisation efforts, the disease was successfully eradicated from the earth. And polio is at the verge of eradication. "Polio has been effectively eradicated from India. But this doesn't mean the pathogens have disappeared. The pathogens of most deadly diseases are kept at bay because of immunisation," says Soly. 

Furthermore, diseases with no immunisation are being reported now. "Take Nipah for instance. Malayalis hadn't even heard of the disease until the outbreak. Though we were able to contain it, many still died," she says. 

Not everything on social media is true. "Take everything with a pinch of salt. The authorities are bringing out immunisation and vaccination programmes for the public benefit. People need to understand that. Just think about how bad smallpox was. We have come a long way since then," Soly adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp