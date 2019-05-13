Kochi-based Rithu Ragas win Balabhaskar Memorial Award

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Violinist and composer M S Viswanath’s joy knew no bounds when his Kochi-based band ‘Rithu Ragas’ was adjudged the best band and won the ‘Balabhaskar Memorial Award’ instituted by the Trivandrum Press Club at their programme ‘Kanakolsavam’ last month.

Formed eight years ago, the band specialises in ‘rock n fuse’. “Half of the members have intensive knowledge in classical music, and the rest, western. I was fairly aware of both so we combined the styles,” says Viswanath, the founder.

Constituting John William playing the keys, Slyvian Luiz strumming the bass guitar, Kalainath in rhythm with the mridangam, Shiyas Koya on drums, and Viswanath himself, striking the right chord on the violin, ‘Rithu Ragas’ has been performing at public events for the past several years. This, however, is a mega accolade for them. “We won amongst 48 bands that competed. We played our original compositions primarily along with tributes to Illayaraja and Michael Jackson and a couple of Irish tunes,” says Viswanath.

The violinist has more to rejoice this year. He currently holds the Guinness Record for the longest violin-playing marathon. The Tripunithura native had played the violin for 36 hours on September 1-2, 2018. Until Viswanath’s attempt, Nikolay Madoyen from Armenia, held the record at 33 hours two minutes and 41 seconds. An international album features next on his mind. It would involve a collaboration of international string instrumentalists.