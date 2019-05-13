Kochi: ICAI orientation programme held

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The national president of the Indian Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Prafulla P Chhajed inaugurated the two-day orientation programme for the managing committee of 45 branches of the southern region of ICAI held here. Atul Kumar Gupta, vice president of ICAI, was the guest of honour. Dungar Chand U Jain, vice chairman, gave an overview of the theme and object of the orientation programme.

Jomon K George, chairman of Southern India Regional Council (SIRC) of ICAI, Central Council Members Babu Abraham Kallivayalil, D Prasanna Kumar, Rajendra Kumar P and Dayaniwas Sharma; Neeraj Srivastava, joint secretary (Regional Branch Affairs section); Vandana D Nagpal, director, Board of Studies; Ajeet Nath Tiwari, assistant secretary, CPE Directorate, took the session on various matters.

The national president interacted with the members of the Regional Council and members of the Managing Committee of 45 Branches in the Southern Region of ICAI.The official directory of SIRC of ICAI for 2019-2020 was released by the national president. The 192 managing committee members of the 45 branches of SIRC of ICAI attended the programme.