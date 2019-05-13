Kochi: Ripe and juicy Mango Fest awaits you at Marine Drive

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Juicy mangoes in different shades of yellow, tinged with lighter hues of red, greet visitors at the Mango Fest which began at Marine Drive on Friday. The fest, organised by the Ernakulam District Agri-horticulture Society, is celebrating the King of Fruits. According to the organisers, the event is extra sweet this year since the Society is hosting the fest after 10-long years.



"The Society was the first to organise the mango fest in the district. The first event was held 10 years ago. However, due to various factors, we couldn't hold the event in the subsequent years," said Erny E Paul, treasurer, Ernakulam District Agri-horticulture Society. According to him, over 60 varieties of mango are being displayed at the fest.

"At the fest, fruit farmers will also be able to gain information regarding the cultivation of mangoes. Scientific data and information have been put on display. Farmers can clear their doubts and seek information at the stall," he said. According to him, 2019 has been a good year for mango farmers.



"Mangoes require a temperature between 24.9 degree Celsius to 27.6 degree Celsius to grow. This year, the dry summer was congenial for the mango trees, resulting in flowers aplenty. The lack of rains helped to produce the fruit, hence the bumper crop," he said. Nearly, all varieties besides the native ones have produced a lot of fruits, he added. "In fact, Muthalamada, the mango bowl of Kerala, reported a super bumper production," he said.

Apart from the fruits, various varieties of mango saplings are also available at the fest. "Mango bonsai trees are also available," said Erny. However, since native varieties are slowly disappearing from the countryside, the demand for these fruits are steadily on the rise, he added. According to him, the varieties that the consumers prefer are priyoor and moovandan.



"Customers come in search for the native variety since they are very good for pickles. However, right now only 45 varieties have been put on display. In the coming days, many other varieties too will arrive," he said.