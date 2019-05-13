Home Cities Kochi

Kochi: Ripe and juicy Mango Fest awaits you at Marine Drive

Juicy mangoes in different shades of yellow, tinged with lighter hues of red, greet visitors at the Mango Fest which began at Marine Drive on Friday.

Published: 13th May 2019 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 02:05 AM   |  A+A-

The mango fest at Marine Drive in Kochi (Photo | Arun Angela/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Juicy mangoes in different shades of yellow, tinged with lighter hues of red, greet visitors at the Mango Fest which began at Marine Drive on Friday. The fest, organised by the Ernakulam District Agri-horticulture Society, is celebrating the King of Fruits. According to the organisers, the event is extra sweet this year since the Society is hosting the fest after 10-long years.  

"The Society was the first to organise the mango fest in the district. The first event was held 10 years ago. However, due to various factors, we couldn't hold the event in the subsequent years," said Erny E Paul, treasurer, Ernakulam District Agri-horticulture Society. According to him, over 60 varieties of mango are being displayed at the fest.

"At the fest, fruit farmers will also be able to gain information regarding the cultivation of mangoes. Scientific data and information have been put on display. Farmers can clear their doubts and seek information at the stall," he said. According to him, 2019 has been a good year for mango farmers.

"Mangoes require a temperature between 24.9 degree Celsius to 27.6 degree Celsius to grow. This year, the dry summer was congenial for the mango trees, resulting in flowers aplenty. The lack of rains helped to produce the fruit, hence the bumper crop," he said. Nearly, all varieties besides the native ones have produced a lot of fruits, he added. "In fact, Muthalamada, the mango bowl of Kerala, reported a super bumper production," he said.

Apart from the fruits, various varieties of mango saplings are also available at the fest. "Mango bonsai trees are also available," said Erny. However, since native varieties are slowly disappearing from the countryside, the demand for these fruits are steadily on the rise, he added. According to him, the varieties that the consumers prefer are priyoor and moovandan.

"Customers come in search for the native variety since they are very good for pickles. However, right now only 45 varieties have been put on display. In the coming days, many other varieties too will arrive," he said.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp