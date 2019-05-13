Home Cities Kochi

NUALS on the road to major academic makeover

The National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) is going the Harvard way by introducing mentor system and projects that work towards skill development of the students.

Published: 13th May 2019 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 02:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Anu Kuruvilla 
Express News Service

KOCHI: The National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) is going the Harvard way by introducing mentor system and projects that work towards skill development of the students. "The idea is to guide students into the right path by identifying their capabilities, strengths and weaknesses. NUALS will also feature amongst the top five law schools in the nation's 2020 NIRF rankings," said Prof Dr K C Sunny, Vice Chancellor of NUALS.

"Ever since I took up the reigns of this university, the aim has been to break into the top five law schools of the world. Learning from my experience, to place your students in the highest echelons of judiciary, mentoring plays a vital role," he said. This is what all top schools like Harvard have been doing quite successfully for long, he added.

"The mentoring system has already been launched in the university right from the first year. At present, it has been inculcated into four branches, practising law, academic law, corporate law and judges. The students will be guided by trained mentors," he said. "Every mentor will be assigned a group of eight students and they shall be sent to corresponding places for internship," he added.
Apart from the mentor system, NUALS will also be handling various projects in association with government departments and local bodies. 

"The implementation of Right to Education is one such project. It has been taken up in association with SCERT and aims at ascertaining how well the act has been implemented," said the professor. 
The university is looking to bring out its own publications. 

"Lack of publications and non-conduct of teacher development programmes are factors that had been working against us. However, we have decided to rectify it and have planned many workshops for teachers in the following weeks," said Dr Sunny. Creation of e-content is another development being worked on.
"The university has been bringing in foreign faculty to conduct classes. We aim to attract foreign students to spend a semester at our campus in the near future. We also hope to send our students abroad," he said. Dr Sunny had successfully implemented the foreign student exchange programme in Kerala University.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NUALS National University of Advanced Legal Studies Kerala Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp